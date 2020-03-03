Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.
Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cyberark Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
