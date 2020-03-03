Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.95.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $94.30 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.