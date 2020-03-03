Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.