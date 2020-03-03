Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CVGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.
NASDAQ CVGI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.60.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.
