CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of 213.02, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

