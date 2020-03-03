Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Further Reading: Dividend
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.