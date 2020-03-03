CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

