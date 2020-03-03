Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

CUE opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 over the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

