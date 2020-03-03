ValuEngine Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Strong Sell

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

