Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CTXR stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

