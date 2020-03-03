Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CTXR stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Darling Ingredients Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Darling Ingredients Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine
Dana Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Dana Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Delta Air Lines Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Delta Air Lines Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Changyou.Com Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Changyou.Com Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy
Cyberark Software Upgraded at ValuEngine
Cyberark Software Upgraded at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report