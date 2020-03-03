Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.35.

Centurylink stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centurylink will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Centurylink by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 237,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 1,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centurylink by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after buying an additional 19,971,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

