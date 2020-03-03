CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
CTIC opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.