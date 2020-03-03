Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of CSTR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

