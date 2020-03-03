Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of CS stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $14.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,111,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

