Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.52.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,271,745 shares of company stock worth $431,978,975 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $4,713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 100,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 76,085 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $6,915,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Featured Article: Put Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.