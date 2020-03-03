Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.32.

Shares of CRTO opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

