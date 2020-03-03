Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

CRSP opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.72. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $987,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

