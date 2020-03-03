ValuEngine Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) to Sell

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in California Resources by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in California Resources by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.