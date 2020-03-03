Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $65.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after buying an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crane by 1,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $8,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,442,000 after buying an additional 88,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

