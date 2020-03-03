Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPLP. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

