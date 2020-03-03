ValuEngine Upgrades Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) to Buy

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNAT opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

