Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a PE ratio of -343.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.