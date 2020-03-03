Aspen Group (ASPU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Aspen Group to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASPU opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aspen Group has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $168.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $66,616.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,672.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,589 shares of company stock worth $669,432. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

