TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIXC opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. TIX has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
TIX Company Profile
