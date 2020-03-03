TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIXC opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. TIX has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TIX Company Profile

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

