Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:SNPTF opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

