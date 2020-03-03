Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

In other news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $193,566.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.