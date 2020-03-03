Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.
CNST opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 5.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.