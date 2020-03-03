Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.38. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 22.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

