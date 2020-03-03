Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

