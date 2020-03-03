STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SPHRY stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. STARPHARMA HOLD/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

