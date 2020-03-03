Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CNCE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

