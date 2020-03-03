Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Surge Components stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.10. Surge Components has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

