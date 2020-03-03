Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Surge Components stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.10. Surge Components has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.40.
About Surge Components
