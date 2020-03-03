Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

NYSE CM opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

