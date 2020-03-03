Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Swedbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Swedbank Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.
Featured Story: Golden Cross
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.