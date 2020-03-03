Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered Swedbank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Swedbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Swedbank has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

