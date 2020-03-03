Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of CMLS opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.73. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cumulus Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

