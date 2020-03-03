Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
CMLS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.
Shares of CMLS opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.73. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.
