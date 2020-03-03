Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMTL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $683.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,768,000 after buying an additional 571,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,288,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 120,326 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

