Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLRO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.04. Clearone has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,639 shares of company stock valued at $88,989. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

