Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $262.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,178,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 476,803 shares in the last quarter. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

