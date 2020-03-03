COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

CLGN stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $41.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. Research analysts anticipate that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

