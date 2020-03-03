Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CONN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92. Conn’s has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $27.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Conn’s by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 619,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 445,812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 164,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 3,274.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 151,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

