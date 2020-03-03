Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

CPRI opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

