Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

NYSE:CP opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.26.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

