Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.
NYSE:CP opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $275.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.26.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
