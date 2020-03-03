CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.82.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

