Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Shares of CMA opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 7.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

