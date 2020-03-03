Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE CLR opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 579,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $19,633,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

