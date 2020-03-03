Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.78 and a beta of -0.03.

In other news, Director Howard M. Lorber purchased 13,456 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bistricer purchased 20,000 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,652,238.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 725.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

