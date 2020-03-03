Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colony Capital by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

