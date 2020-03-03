Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on BEST (NYSE:BEST)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.23.

NYSE BEST opened at $5.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

