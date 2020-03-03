Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Green Organic Dutchman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Green Organic Dutchman has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

