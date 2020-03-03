Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
TAPM opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.
About Tapinator
