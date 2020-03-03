Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TAPM opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Tapinator has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

