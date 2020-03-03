Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

