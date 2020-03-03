Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

