Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCFLF. HSBC cut shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schaeffler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SCFLF opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

